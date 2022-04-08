UPDATE: North boundary Falcon Highway, South Boundary Garrett Road, East Boundary Meridian Road and West Boundary E Blaney Road is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 12000 Block of Falcon Hwy.

Prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory.

ORIGINAL STORY: EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire has been reported along Falcon Highway that is causing road closures, billowing smoke, and increased first responder presence.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), fire crews are in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road. The fire in the area of 12000 block Falcon Highway and is moving south toward Blaney Road.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department first posted about the fire at 1:32 p.m. Friday.

FOX21 is on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Check back for updates.