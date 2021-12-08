One person dead following burglary call turned officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person has died after they were shot by a Colorado Springs police officer responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: According to Lt. James Sokolik, officers responded to a burglary around 2:38 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were confronted by a man wielding a knife.

At least one officer fired a shot and killed the suspect.

No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: According to police, it happened in the 1700 block of Herd Street, which is near Mountain Vista Community School.

CSPD and FOX21 News are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting

on the 1700 block of Herd Street

CSPD tweeted about the situation around 5:38 Wednesday morning.

Public Information Officer Lt. James Sokolik is expected to release more information around 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story; FOX21 will update as more information is released.