Colorado Springs police find two gunshot victims near townhome complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near a townhome complex.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an address in the 4700 block of Live Oak Dr. around 9:30 a.m.

Police say everyone involved in the incident have been contacted.

When they arrived, officers found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

