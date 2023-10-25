DETAILS: 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade in Colorado Springs will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. downtown, and FOX21 Morning Anchor Craig Coffey will serve as Emcee for the event.

This year’s theme is ‘Patriotism,’ and the parade, which happens on Tejon Street, stretches from Boulder to Vermijo. To see the full parade route or for parking information, click here.

The Veterans Day Parade has been around since 2000 and according to its website is held each year “to honor all veterans and to educate and inspire community awareness while paying tribute to the service and sacrifices veterans have endured in the pursuit of freedom for our country.”

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

The parade lineup includes; the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band, the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association, and the Liberty High School “Pride of the Lancers” marching band, just to name a few.

