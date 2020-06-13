Despite Denver fallout, southern Colorado School districts and law enforcement agencies still working together

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Relationships between southern Colorado school districts and law enforcement agencies are still intact. This following Denver Public Schools’ recent move to phase out the use of police officers in school buildings by the end of the next school year.

“I don’t live in Denver and I am not a cop and don’t know the whole dynamic with that situation,” said Sergeant Frank Ortega with Pueblo Police. “Here in Pueblo, it’s my belief we have a strong relationship with District 60.”

Sgt. Ortega has worked within schools across D60, he says school resource officers (SRO) do more than keep students safe.

“We can have conversations and we can build relationships without having the complications of writing a ticket or taking you to jail or what have you,” Sgt. Orgetga said.

FOX21 News spoke to several school districts in Colorado Springs and Pueblo they say right now relationships between them and law enforcement agencies still have a good relationship.

Colorado Springs Police Department Statement:

“CSPD has an excellent working relationship with the local school districts. We currently have 21 SRO’s serving five school districts with SRO’s in every high school.

School District 11 and Harrison School District 2 have middle school resource officers as well. The SRO unit will be adding three middle school SRO positions for School District 11 as passed by voters in the recent mil levy.

The role of the SRO is to build positive working relationships with the school staff, students, parents, community members, and the various stakeholders within the school community. Enforcement is not the focus, instead, resource officers work with school administration with progressive discipline and they offer restorative justice practices in lieu of criminal charges. They work with their school teams to provide a safe and productive learning environment for all students.

School resource officers co-teach classes with teachers on various subjects such as internet safety, bullying/harassment, safe driving, etc. They are mentors for students and spend much of their day building relationships as a method of prevention.“

FOX21 News also spoke to demonstrators who have been out in full force in front of City Hall for days demanding justice for George Floyd.

“Here in the Pikes Peak Region we are more concerned with how police are handling day to day interactions with citizens,” Organizer Sean Thomas Gill said. “An armed response is not necessarily the right response for every situation having officers in schools is undoubtedly necessary right now but we are trying to figure out how the defunding of police will work.”

Sgt. Ortega says his SRO officers are also well known in the community and are there in case tragedy strikes.

“Ray Alvarez he’s our SRO officer in Central High School and he grew up there and he really cares about the students,” Sgt. Ortega said.

