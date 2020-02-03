Desperate search for 11-year-old, missing from Security, continues after one week

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27 from his home in Security.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A mobile crime unit pulled up to the home of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch Monday afternoon. Investigators could be seen carrying various items, each one covered in what looked like brown paper, from inside the home, and carefully loading them into their vehicle.

“The mobile unit that’s there should reflect to you that this is not done,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deborah Mynatt. “They don’t just stop one time.”

A few hours later, the mobile crime unit drove off, but several deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office stayed behind.

Otherwise, the Lorson Ranch neighborhood was quiet.

A quick glance revealed many of the neighbors, Gannon’s family too, had replaced their porchlights with blue bulbs. We’re told blue is Gannon’s favorite color, and people in his neighborhood are hoping the lights, the posters, the streamers hung all around the Fountain area, will lead the boy home.

The community has “gone blue” for Gannon Stauch.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing one week ago, on January 27, last seen by his stepmother. His father was away at the time, training out-of-state with his National Guard unit.

For days, teams of people from various law enforcement and search agencies have combed through the neighborhood, looking for any sign of the young boy. The FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is also now assisting in the search, though the El Paso County Sheriff’s office clarified that team’s invovlement does not imply an abduction has occurred.

Several law enforcement agencies are focused on the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

The Sheriff’s Office is vetting information that’s poured in from the public, too, and as of Sunday, were working their way through 132 tips.

“Every time we get a lead, we are going to follow that through and ensure that we do everything in our power….so hopefully it can come to a positive resolution and we can bring Gannon home, said Mynatt.

Freezing drizzle has been an issue in the Fountain area late Monday afternoon. In the evening, snow chances are projected to improve, and temperatures will drop to single digits.

Authorities worry as wintry weather moves into the Fountain area on Monday afternoon. /Mike Duran, FOX21 News

“Just to imagine an 11-year-old out there in this type of weather, even if the weather was okay, just completely lost and unaware,” said Mynatt. “We have to act quickly.”

Over the course of this investigation, Mynatt says, the focus of the search has shifted to an area off of Janitell Road, not far from the county jail.

FOX21 News crews visited that area late in the afternoon on Monday, but did not see any activity.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has begun accepting applications for citizen volunteers who would like to participate in the search.

The department asks that anyone who may have seen Gannon or have information on where he is, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line: 719-520-6666.

This article will be updated.