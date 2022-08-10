COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released details on the funeral and procession for fallen deputy Andrew Peery.

The funeral service with full honors will commence at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15 at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway. The public is welcome to attend and honor the sacrifice of Deputy Peery, and mourn his passing.

Following the service, an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church, and the public is invited to line the route and join the EPSO in honoring Deputy Peery.

Procession Route:

New Life Church parking lot to Cross Peak View Cross Peak View southbound to Interquest Parkway Interquest Parkway westbound to I-25 I-25 southbound to Uintah Street (Exit 143) Uintah eastbound to Nevada Avenue Nevada Avenue southbound to Vermijo Avenue Vermijo Avenue westbound to Office of the El Paso County Sheriff/Cascade Avenue

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a convoy carrying Deputy Peery and his family will arrive at the church. All attending uniformed personnel are asked to form up outside the main church entrance to greet their arrival no later than 9:30 a.m. and remain in formation until Deputy Peery and the family are escorted inside by the EPSO Mounted Unit and combined Honor Guard.

Once Deputy Peery and his family are inside the church, sanctuary seating will commence for all attendees.

Parking:

The designated parking lot for emergency vehicles participating in the procession will open at 7 a.m. Law enforcement, fire department, and EMS vehicles equipped with emergency lights and siren will be permitted to participate in the procession. Participants must be parked no later than 9 a.m. in order to be included.

Separate parking areas for all others attending the service are also designated. A map of the church property distinguishing procession from general public parking is shown below. This event is anticipated to draw thousands of attendees. As such, carpooling is highly suggested.

For those who cannot attend, New Life Church will provide a live stream of the service. Click here to view the live stream once it has begun.