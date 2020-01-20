Deputy cited for aggressive driving while transporting prisoners on I-25

DENVER – On Monday, Denver Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Grimes was charged with Reckless Driving, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Speeding 40 MPH or more Over Posted Limit in Construction Zone.

On Thursday, at 12:05 PM the Colorado State Patrol received a report of two vehicles driving aggressively on northbound I-25 near Monument. It was reported that a red Chevrolet truck and a silver van were possibly racing and weaving in and out of traffic.

Colorado State Patrol Aircraft Pilots were able to locate the two cars as they were traveling northbound on I-25. They observed the cars traveling at a high rate of speed as they drove aggressively around other drivers.

The Pilots were able to guide Troopers on the ground to stop them. The 1999 red Chevrolet pickup was stopped near Castle Rock. The pickup was driven by 27-year-old Daniel Franklin. Troopers suspected Franklin was driving under the influence and he was arrested. Franklin was charged with DUI of Alcohol, Drove a Vehicle with BAC .08 or More, Speeding 40 MPH or more Over Posted Limit in Construction Zone, Reckless Driving, and Failed to Present Evidence of Insurance Upon Request.

The Ford van was stopped further north along I-25 by Troopers as well. It was determined the van was a prisoner transport van being operated by two Deputies with the Denver Sheriff’s Department. There were three inmates being transported in the van at the time. The driver of the van was Denver Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Grimes. The van was allowed to continue to transport the prisoners while a thorough investigation was conducted.