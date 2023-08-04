(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the public to avoid the area of Purcell Boulevard and Highway 50 due to an incident involving a wanted fugitive.

PCSO reported the incident at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 asking the public to avoid the area of Grease Monkey in Pueblo West, located in the 1000 block of Market Plaza, as deputies work on an “incident involving a wanted fugitive.”

PCSO reports there is no danger to the public.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.