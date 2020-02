COLORADO SPRINGS– On Saturday, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash.

Two EPSO deputies injured in accident this morning on Highway 24 near Ramah. Both have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/TVJ2JRDerI — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 29, 2020

The crash happened on Highway 24 near Ramah, east of Calhan.

No further details have been released at this time.

