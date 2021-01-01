Deputies looking for missing teen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old boy who they say ran away from home.

We are looking for 16 y/o Michael. 6’1”, 200 lbs, has a history of running away – has cognitive disabilities.

Last seen wearing raiders hat, blk hooded sweater, same sweater as shown in picture, blk jeans

He needs his medications. Dial either 911 or 719-390-5555 if seen. pic.twitter.com/MT7jFisPIb — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 31, 2020

Michael Coco, 16, was last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. at a home on Richmond Drive near the Cimarron Hills area. He is described as about 6 foot 1 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Michael was last seen wearing a Raiders hat, black hooded sweater, and black jeans.

According to deputies, he has a history of running away. He also has cognitive disabilities and needs his medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.