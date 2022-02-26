PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized.

On Saturday, Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 0-11 block of Baldwyn Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victim had a verbal confrontation with the occupants of a vehicle that had just dropped off a family member.

One of the occupants of the vehicle then fired shots, hitting the victim twice, stated the release.

Fleeing the scene, the suspect vehicle was last seen going east on Baldwyn Drive. The suspect vehicle is described as a black, newer model sedan with a damaged windshield.

There is no license plate information at this time.

The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He has since been transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County

Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.