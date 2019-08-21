Deputies investigate break-in at Hanover Fire Station

HANOVER – The Hanover Fire Department said someone broke into their station.

They posted photos on facebook saying Hanover Station 1 was broken into some time afternoon on Sunday through Monday afternoon.

The person busted through the door in the South Bay.

The told FOX21 it didn’t appear like anything was taken, but did leave the comment saying,

“[They] hope that this is not what our community is coming to where the fire departments in our region has to install alarm systems and surveillance cameras.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.