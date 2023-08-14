(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman in a fraud case involving the alleged use of a stolen credit card.

PCSO wrote on X (formally known as Twitter) on Monday, Aug. 14, that the woman is described as having reddish-colored hair, and was seen wearing jean shorts and a purple, flower-patterned blouse. “[Pictures] aren’t clear but hoping someone might recognize her,” wrote PCSO.

If you recognize or know who this woman is, PCSO asks you to call them at (719) 583-6250, and reference #23866.