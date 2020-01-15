Deputies found two bodies off I-25 south of Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two bodies were found near Frontage Road Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the area off exit 125 off of I-25 — south of Fountain, around 8:30 P.M.

Deputies were on the lookout for a wanted vehicle, responding deputies found the car and two bodies.

The Sheriff’s Office have not released if the bodies were in the vehicle or just in the area.

The identities of the two victims have yet to be released.

The scene is still active. Frontage Road is closed in that area for the investigation, and I-25 remains open.

The Sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community at this time.

