Deputies arrest man in connection with attempted robbery in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an attempted armed robbery of the Pueblo West Dairy Queen Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Dairy Queen located at 118 S. Tiffany Drive. Deputies learned that a man had entered the business and passed a note to an employee demanding money. The man took out a gun from his waistband and showed it to the employees, but then he quickly left the business without any money.

Witnesses said the suspect was seen getting into a white truck with U-Haul decals and leaving west on West Spaulding Avenue, according to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the truck matching the suspect vehicle’s description, which was traveling more than 100 mph northbound on Interstate 25. The driver pulled over, and a man riding in the truck got out.

The driver took off northbound on Interstate 25 into El Paso County, where he was later stopped by law enforcement. The man that got out of the truck, identified as Jay Hemphill, was quickly taken

into custody by Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies.

Hemphill was questioned in connection with the attempted robbery and arrested for complicity to

commit aggravated robbery.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is working with authorities from El Paso County and

Colorado State Patrol on this ongoing investigation.