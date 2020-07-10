Dept. of Corrections employee arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Department of Corrections employee was arrested on Friday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Deputies with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 34-year-old Felix Pink Floyd Apurillo Centina on May 20 after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

After serving search warrants and conducting interviews, probable cause was established for an arrest.

Apurillo Centina has been booked into the El Paso County Jail. He has been placed on administrative leave.