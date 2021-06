ARVADA, Colo. — Police have confirmed three people including an Arvada Police officer have been killed in downtown Arvada on Monday. Departments from across the state have sent their condolences.

Arvada Police said for those who want to make donations, the only official donation site for the fallen officer is Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

We at the Colorado Springs Police Department share our deepest and heartfelt condolences with the Arvada Police Department. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends as they grieve today’s senseless violence. @ArvadaPolice — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 21, 2021

The Pueblo Police Department sends condolences to our law enforcement brothers and sisters of the Arvada Police Department Our thoughts and prayers are with you. @arvadapolice pic.twitter.com/5SVnu7R7UN — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) June 21, 2021

All our love to the @ArvadaPolice and the family, blood and blue, of their fallen officer. We stand with you. pic.twitter.com/dTXhorqMEh — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 21, 2021