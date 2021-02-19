Department of Defense Inspector General announces investigation into the location of U.S. Space Command

Washington, D.C. – On Friday, the Department of the Defense Inspector General announced an investigation into the basing decision for the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters. The Inspector General is specifically expected to evaluate whether or not the Department of the Air Force (DAF) complied with DoD and Air Force policies during the selection process, if the DAF used objective and relevant scoring factors to rank the six candidate locations, and if the DAF calculated the cost and other scoring factors accurately amongst the six candidate locations.

On January 13, the Air Force announced that Huntsville, Alabama, would be the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command. Following this announcement, reports surfaced that President Donald Trump politicized the process, choosing to relocate U.S. Space Command from its provisional headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Congressman Lamborn issued the following statement:



“It is imperative that we thoroughly review what I believe will prove to be a fundamentally flawed process that focused on bean-counting rather than American space dominance. I have been in close contact with the Office of Inspector General and my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee about this matter, and have also requested the Government Accountability Office review the defective methodology behind this process. I welcome the investigation by the DOD OIG, and look forward to this review. I will continue working to ensure that this decision was made with neither political bias nor arbitrary and inappropriate metrics which will ultimately materially damage our national security and hamper Space Command’s critical mission.”

U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released following statement:

“We are glad to hear that the Department of Defense Inspector General will be investigating the Trump Administration’s hastily-announced basing decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. Colorado is the epicenter of the national security space mission and has been performing the mission since the inception of Space Command in 1985. Moving Space Command will disrupt the mission while risking our national security and economic vitality. Politics have no role to play in our national security. We fully support the investigation.”

-On January 19th, Congressman Lamborn requested an investigation by the Office of Inspector of Department of Defense.



-Earlier this year, Congressman Lamborn requested President Biden review the process and joined the Colorado Congressional Delegation to again request the Biden administration review the process.



-On February 1st, Congressman Lamborn requested the Government Accountability Office reviewing the methodology and scoring used in the decision-making process.

-On Friday, Congressman Lamborn sent a letter to the OIG requesting they expand the scope of their investigation.