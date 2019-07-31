Denver Zoo welcomes African lion cub

DENVER — An African lion cub was born this week at the Denver Zoo, to mom Neliah, 7, and dad Tobias, 3.

The zoo’s animal care staff says Neliah and the cub, whose name and sex have not yet been determined, are both healthy.

Mom and cub will have time to bond and meet the rest of the pride behind the scenes before the new baby’s public debut later this summer. For now, zoo guests will be able to catch a glimpse of Neliah and her cub on the TV screens in Pahali Ya Simba in Benson Predator Ridge.

The zoo calls the cub’s birth a huge success for the Lion Species Survival Plan (SSP), which ensures healthy, genetically diverse populations of lions within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions.