Denver Zoo expecting greater one-horned rhino calf in spring 2020

DENVER — World Rhino Day was an especially momentous occasion at Denver Zoo as they announced that Tensing, the 11-year-old greater-one horned rhino, is pregnant and expecting a calf in spring 2020.

The zoo says any animal pregnancy is cause for celebration, but this one is an especially big deal.

“Tensing’s pregnancy is an incredible example of what Denver Zoo—and other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums—do to ensure the survival of many vulnerable, threatened and endangered species,” Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Animal Sciences.

