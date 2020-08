DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are responding to a possible drive-by shooting involving reports of multiple victims who are hurt in the 1400 block of West Byers Place near Alameda and South Pecos.

Police say any injuries are considered serious but none appear to be life threatening. No word on how many people have been hurt.

Police say the situation does not involve an active shooter.

No other details are available. We’ll post updates as more information becomes available.