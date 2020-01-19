Denver Police officer accused of sexual assault against woman he met while investigating case

DENVER (FOX31) — Police said an officer is accused of sexual assault on a woman he met last month while investigating a domestic case.

Johnny Leon-Alvarez, 29, was booked Friday on investigation of sexual assault, according to a Denver Police Department news release. He has been suspended without pay, the release stated.

Police received the complaint around 2:55 a.m. Friday morning, according to a probable-cause statement in Leon-Alvarez’s arrest.

The woman told police Leon-Alvarez had investigated a police call she made in December “regarding an argument she had with her significant other,” according to the statement.

“One of the officers who responded began texting her afterward to check on her. Over time the text became flirty” until the two arranged a date on Thursday night, the police narrative states.

The woman told police she “remembered having a couple of shots and a couple of beers” during their date before they left, and Leon-Alvarez brought her home.

“She tried to say goodnight at the door. She did not remember how he ended up coming in the house,” according to the statement. The woman told police “she was trying to push him off of her, while telling him no and to please stop.”

The woman’s roommate, who was home at the time of the incident, said she heard the woman tell Leon-Alvarez goodnight through her doorbell camera. Once the two were in the house, the roommate said she heard the woman “say no and please stop several times,” according to the statement.

Call records confirmed the Leon-Alvarez responded to a call for service at the house.

Leon-Alvarez was booked on Friday. He appeared in court on Saturday morning. Bond was set at $50,000, according to booking records.

Leon-Alvarez has been a Denver Police officer since 2018, the release stated.

Leon-Alvarez has been released as of Saturday evening.