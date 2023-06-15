(DENVER) — Fans are decked out head to toe in championship gear for the Denver Nuggets parade and rally celebrations.

FOX21’s Live and Local Morning Reporter Julie Baker made the trek up to Denver early Thursday morning, June 15, to catch up with the early risers at Civic Center Park, where a pre-parade rally is set to take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Civic Center Park

The Duran family from Colorado Springs

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Union Station and FOX21’s Sports Team, Tyler Bouldin and Abbi Bennett, will be there to capture fan and player reactions.

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat.