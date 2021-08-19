Denver man sentenced to 34 months in federal prison after committing mail theft and fraud

DENVER – Cory Allen Snyder, age 35, from Denver, was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 17, to 34 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, after he was convicted of mail theft, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

He was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 17, by the U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico after pleading guilty on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Snyder enacted a series of post office box thefts between November of 2018 until March of 2019 from United States Postal Service offices across the Front Range region. In total, the United States Postal Inspection Service received around 50 different reports of break-ins across several postal facilities Snyder is believed to have conducted.

Snyder opened several different bank accounts utilizing the names and identities of his victims, deposited stolen checks which he modified to be payable to him and in all, stole between $15,000 to $20,000.

”For months, Snyder preyed on victims who relied on the services of the USPS to securely transport their private information,” says Matt Kirsch, Acting US Attorney.

“Postal Inspectors never rest when seeking justice for mail theft victims, and this case brings to close a lengthy investigation that affected many victims across the Front Range,” said Ruth Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Denver division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

This case was launched by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Weld County Sherriff’s Office, Douglas County Sherriff’s Office, Broomfield Police Department and Aurora Police Department.

Violent Crime and Immigration Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado prosecuted Snyder’s case.