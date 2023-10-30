DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver firefighter was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department for a “domestic incident” on Oct. 17, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Derek Smith was arrested by Colorado Springs Police and is now facing charges of felony first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to Colorado court records, Smith is scheduled to appear in El Paso County District Court on Nov. 3.

Smith was hired by the Denver Fire Department in 2020, according to the department, and is assigned to Station 28, located on South Wolff Street in the Fort Logan neighborhood.

The department stated Smith has been placed on leave without pay from the Denver Fire Department pending the court disposition.

The department added that once the criminal disposition is made, the Denver Fire Department’s Internal Affairs will initiate an internal investigation.