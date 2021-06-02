Denver firefighter arrested for child pornography

DENVER (KDVR) — A spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department confirms firefighter Eric Trujillo was arrested Wednesday morning at Fire Station 36.

Trujillo was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, a class three felony.

Arapahoe County investigators believe Trujillo uploaded videos to the internet showing children being sexually assaulted. They received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and obtained a search warrant accordingly.

Trujillo has been with the department for 10 years and has been placed on unpaid leave, pending the results of an internal investigation.

Trujillo has been booked in the Arapahoe County Jail and his mugshot is pending.