Denver family ticketed for Airbnb listing they didn’t post

DENVER — A Denver family is warning about vacation rental chaos after getting a ticket from the city for a listing they never published.

The Ferrises got a $150 ticket from the city and county of Denver for a listing they say they never posted.

“This was news to us. We were at home for the period where the house was listed to be on Airbnb and we did not have any intention of listing our house,” Nancy Ferris said.

The ticket showed a picture of the ad that showed dated photos of Ferrises’ home.

“I feel kind of trapped because to contest the charge, the ticket says you have to pay a nonrefundable fee of $100 or pay this $150 fine,” Ferris said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers took the Ferris family’s case to the city and Airbnb.

The city removed this citation and says this isn’t the first case like this that has come up.

With 2,657 active short-term rental licenses in Denver, the city contracts with a company that combs through listings online to make sure hosts are licensed and regulated in local neighborhoods.

“A problem that we have in Denver is oftentimes there are old listings, for maybe a year, maybe even four or five years, listed on Airbnb. And today Airbnb has refused to pull down those old listings, which unfortunately costs the city more money because we’re investigating these old listings.” Eric Escudero with Denver Excise and Licenses said.

FOX31 reached out to Airbnb and received the following statement:

“This is very rare and we’ve been working closely with the City of Denver to find effective, comprehensive tools that work for city staff and our host community.”