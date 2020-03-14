Denver drive-up testing site closes for the day due to high volume

DENVER, Colo.,– Due to high-volume, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) closed the drive-up testing site at the Denver Coliseum for the rest of the day Saturday, March 14.

Around 12:45 p.m., the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment released a press release stating the line was cut off at 200 cars Saturday.

It was scheduled to be open until 2 p.m. Saturday.

CDPHE will post next week’s schedule and locations on its website when they are available.

Governor Jared Polis tweeted his visit to the Coliseum before it closed:

I stopped by our drive-up COVID-19 testing site at Denver Coliseum this morning to thank the state workers & national guard who make this possible! Beginning today, this site is supported by the @CONG1860 to enable our @CDPHE to stand up additional mobile testing in other areas. pic.twitter.com/r0ydXhnydO — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 14, 2020

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed 24 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado, based on overnight test results, bringing the total to 101.

Because Colorado now has capacity for private labs to conduct testing, CDPHE encourages anyone who has symptoms or believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to call or email their physician first for guidance, obtain a doctor’s order for testing, and request information about private providers where you can get tested.

Always call first before reporting to a health care facility for testing.

Any medical provider with a relationship with LabCorp or Quest Diagnostics can test, but be sure to contact your provider ahead of time because many providers have centralized sites for testing due to safety precautions.

People should remember:

If you have a medical emergency, call 911. Do not report to a testing site, as they are not emergency care facilities.

If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the 911 dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact a health care provider.

While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders.

The Colorado Division of Insurance is directing carriers to ensure that coverage is provided for COVID-19 testing, in-network provider office visits, in-network urgent care center visits, and an emergency room visit when a covered person is seeking testing for COVID-19 without the requirement that consumers pay co-pays, deductibles or co-insurance. Carriers must also cover testing by an out-of-network provider, if they cannot conduct the testing. The division is working on formalizing these directives.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.