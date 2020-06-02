Denver curfew extended: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock added four more nights of curfews as protests in the city for the death of George Floyd and nighttime riots continue.
The curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Monday through Thursday nights, ending Friday morning.
Previous curfews were in effect Saturday and Sunday nights. Those ran from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A few exceptions of the curfews included: law enforcement, media, people traveling to/from work, people traveling to/from DIA, medical professionals, homeless persons, and anyone fleeing a dangerous situation.
City Attorney Kristin Bronson had said breaking curfew could result in a fine of up to $999.