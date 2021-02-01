Denver country music club shuts down after videos of dancers without masks on circulate

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 viewers are sharing concerns about a local country music hot spot as videos circulate on social media from over the weekend.

Footage shows crowds of people attending the Grizzly Rose Saloon and Concert hall in Denver on Friday and Saturday nights. Some people are shown wearing masks, while others are not.

FOX31 reached out to the Grizzly Rose for information but have not heard back yet. According to their website, the Grizzly Rose is closed on Mondays. However, a digital sign outside of the venue reads “Closed Again” on Monday.

While the bar and music venue is located in Denver, it is overseen by the Tri County Health Department.

“The owner of the Grizzly Rose contacted us this morning following the large crowds that occurred in the venue over the weekend and indicated that he is going to temporarily and voluntarily close while he reevaluates how he can operate in a safe manner. After repeated complaints last fall and attempts to gain voluntary compliance, TCHD issued a Warning Notice for non-compliance in October. The Grizzly Rose subsequently decided to voluntarily close and recently reopened. TCHD had a compliance call with the owner as recently as last week to discuss the current rules and requirements. We are now are evaluating our next steps in our enforcement process.” Brian Hlavacek, Director of Environmental Health at TCHD, said.

State and county health officials tell FOX31 they have received this same footage.

Were you or was someone you know recently at Grizzly Rose? We want to hear from you. Reach out to tips@kdvr.com to share your story.