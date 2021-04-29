Denver Broncos draft Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II

CLEVELAND (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos picked a cornerback from Alabama as the ninth pick in the first round.
Patrick Surtain II is a lockdown, press-man cornerback with great size and talent. In Alabama, Surtain often blanketed opponents’ best receivers, and could be the piece a young Broncos defense needs to stay strong for years to come.
Surtain started all 13 games the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide and as a shutdown corner helped Alabama win a national title in 2020, but also earned first-team Associated Press All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Surtain’s father was a Pro Bowl cornerback and coached his son at American Heritage High School in Florida.