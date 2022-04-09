BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead in the third period, Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally past Minnesota State 5-1 to claim their record-tying ninth college hockey title.

Minnesota State took a 1-0 lead on Sam Morton’s first-period goal and outshot Denver 18-8 in the first 40 minutes but Barrow slid a rebound of Benning’s shot through the legs of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay five minutes into the third.

The Pioneers (31-9-1) added one more goal and a pair of empty-netters to clinch it.

Denver joined Michigan as the only schools with nine championships, winning it all for the first time since 2017.