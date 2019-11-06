Dentist collects Halloween candy for troops overseas

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prominent Point Dental is buying back Halloween candy to donate to Peterson Air Force Base, which will be sent to troops overseas.

Prominent Point Dental is offering a $5 Starbucks gift card to anyone who turns in their Halloween candy, regardless if you are a patient. You have until Thursday, November 7 to do so.

“It’s just a good way to give back to people who have given a lot for us,” said Dr. Rick Collette.

Prominent Point Dental has already received hundreds of pieces of candy, including three large buckets from the Miller family.

“I gave my candy to the dentist!” said 5-year-old Colton Miller.

“My daughter decided to count her pieces of candy and there were 180 for her alone, so it’s just too much!” said Lisa Miller, mom of three.

To participate, drop off your candy anytime to Prominent Point Dental Group, located at 9625 Prominent Point Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924.

Click here for the Prominent Point Dental Group website and hours of operation.