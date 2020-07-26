Demonstration for Elijah McClain began peaceful, ended as ‘unlawful protest’ in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Protesters gathered in Aurora on Saturday for a peaceful protest, which ended unlawfully, as police say buildings were vandalized.

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.) The fire was extinguished but now protesters have broken off wooden window coverings and are using them as shields. Windows are being broken and protesters are trying to get in the building.

While the majority of the protestors were peaceful, a group decided to hijack the message tonight & cause major damage to the courthouse & courtyard.



We are still seeking witnesses w/ info regarding the shooting on I-225. You can contact @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/E5zFJp6HS8 — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

UPDATE (9:01 p.m.) A fire was set in a room at the courthouse. APD has now declared this an unlawful protest.

UPDATE (7:16 p.m.) A blue Jeep blasted through the crowd of protestors. A shot was fired by a protester hitting two people.

UPDATE: (6:15 p.m.) The crowd is participating in peaceful interactions with speakers.

A demonstration demanding justice for Elijah McClain was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Frontline Party for Revolutionary Action, and Aurora Copwatch.

The Aurora Police Department issued guidelines for the protest to keep it peaceful. They are regularly Tweeting to keep everyone updated.