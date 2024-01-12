(PENROSE, Colo.) — The demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home, where nearly 200 improperly stored bodies were found in October 2023, has been delayed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In an update posted on Jan. 10, the EPA stated that the start date for the demolition project would be delayed, “due to final logistical arrangements and cold temperatures forecasted.”

The demolition was originally slated to begin on Jan. 17. The demolition of the building is necessary, according to the EPA, “to safely remove all medical, biological, and hazardous materials found in the building.”

The EPA said the cleanup would be conducted under the direction of its Emergency Response personnel and trained hazardous materials contractors.

A new start date has not been determined, though the EPA said it would release that information as soon as it is known.