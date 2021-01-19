Democrat Schumer tells McConnell Senate should adopt 2001 deal for 50-50 chamber

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) (R-KY) looks on with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) (in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday that the best way to organize the chamber with its coming 50-50 party split would be to adopt a deal like the one the Senate used in 2001, “without extraneous changes from either side,” a Schumer spokesman said.

In a meeting, Schumer and McConnell also made progress on the issues of “quickly confirming President-elect Biden’s nominees and conducting a fair impeachment trial,” the spokesman said.

In 2001, which was the last time there was 50-50 control in the Senate, then-Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott negotiated a power-sharing agreement with the Democratic leader Tom Daschle. They agreed to accommodate both parties’ interests and placed equal numbers of senators on committees so neither party had the upper hand.

A tax-cut package was passed using reconciliation with then-Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican, serving as the deciding vote.

The 107th Congress, in session from Jan. 3, 2001 to Nov. 22, 2002, is noted by senate.gov as “The Unforgettable 107th Congress.” On Election Day in Nov. 2000, voters knowingly elected a deceased candidate, Mel Carnahan of Missouri, to a Senate seat. That was the same election that saw former first lady Hilary Clinton elected as New York’s first female senator. Vermont Republican Sen. James Jeffords announced on May 24, 2001 he would leave his party to become an Independent and would caucus with the Democratic Party.

