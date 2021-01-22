Deliberations resume Monday in the trial of Marco Garcia-Bravo accused of killing two Colorado Springs teens

COLORADO SPRINGS — A verdict has yet to be reached in the case against Marco Garcia-Bravo who is accused of killing two Colorado Springs teenagers back in 2017.

Garcia-Bravo’s trial is the only jury trial that was exempt from being vacated due to COVID-19 concerns in El Paso County.

16-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer were both shot execution style along Old Pueblo Road nearly four years ago.

“They still had no comprehension that the world is like that, they couldn’t their minds were too innocent,” said Heather Ferguson, mother of Greer in a 2017 interview with FOX21.

Court documents state, the two teenagers were kidnapped and later killed over a stolen purse. Their brutal deaths have been shocking the southern Colorado community for years.

A total of ten people were charged in connection with the killings all but Garcia-Bravo accepted plea deals to avoid a criminal trial.

According to an affidavit, Garcia-Bravo and Diego Chacon were the two suspects who fired at the teens.

“We argued the night before because I didn’t want her leaving and the last words she said to me was ‘I love you mom’,” said Tamara Partida, mother of Natalie Partida in a 2017 interview with FOX21.

Although a verdict has yet to be reached, Garcia-Bravo will not be facing the death penalty if found guilty.

Stay with FOX21 News for the latest on this case.