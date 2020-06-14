Defend our monuments rally hosted in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– A rally was held on Sunday to defend local monuments, which comes after the General Palmer statue was vandalized during weeks of protests in Colorado Springs, according to Michelle Malkin, organizer of the event.

“We are united here by love. Love for our country,” said Michelle Malkin, the organizer of the event.

The group along with @michellemalkin are standing in front of the General William Jackson Palmer monument. Michelle said “we represent the silent majority.” @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/vNnBhQux5j — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 14, 2020

According to the Facebook event, people were encouraged to bring flags and noise makers.

Colorado Springs was established in 1871 by General William Jackson Palmer. The crowd gathered at his statue, located at the intersection of Platte and Nevada Avenue.

A woman walked into the crowd singing and playing music loud. @michellemalkin & others in the group are asking her to leave. @FOX21News #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/eNqztzvCfA — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 14, 2020

