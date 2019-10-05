Decker Fire grows to 5,921 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness south of Salida has grown to 5,921 acres, fire officials said Saturday morning.

A pre-evacuation notice is still in effect for the communities of Howard, Pine Ridge, Wellsville, and Swissvale.

There is Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m.to 8 p.m., in which the increased fire activity will produce large amounts of smoke.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team is reporting there are now 730 people working on the fire.

Aircraft will be utilized today as much as possible, although wind speeds could ground them throughout the day.

The fire started from a lightning strike on September 8. As of Saturday morning, it remains at 5% containment.

As of Friday afternoon, here is a list of the current fire restrictions.

