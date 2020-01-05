COLORADO SPRINGS — A deck attached to a house catches fire in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

The fire started on the deck/patio area around 1:45 p.m. at a home on Big Pine Court, near Woodman Road & Rangewood Drive, according to Battalion 3 Chief Russ Renck with CSFD.

Three adults were inside the home when the fire started but they got out safely and were not injured.

Working structure fire 7815 Big Pine Ct. Fire under control at this time. Most damage is to the outside of structure. No injuries at this time. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/Fwk5NsrZjM — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) January 5, 2020

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire but Renck said it appears to be accidental.

The fire was contained to the one house with minimal damage to the garage siding.

The Colorado Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities responded to the scene.