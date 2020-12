RICHARD PATRICK DEANDA is a White Male, 20 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DEANDA is wanted for Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Weapon Possession by Previous Offender, Reckless Endangerment, Trespass 1 w/intent to Commit Crime, Motor Vehicle Theft/Agg. 1 and Motor Vehicle Theft/Agg. 2.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

RICHARD PATRICK DEANDA is a White Male, 20 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DEANDA is wanted for Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Weapon Possession by Previous Offender, Reckless Endangerment, Trespass 1 w/intent to Commit Crime, Motor Vehicle Theft/Agg. 1 and Motor Vehicle Theft/Agg. 2.

EDGAR OMAR DELAROSA is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’7” tall, and 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DELAROSA is wanted for Murder 2 – Heat of Passion (att.), Assault 2- Cause SBI, Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Criminal Mischief and Felony Menacing w/Weapon.

TRACY LYNNE DIXON is a White Female, 40 years old, 5’6” tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. DIXON is Wanted out of Alabama by US Marshalls – Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft and Fraud.

MICHAEL STACEY PRATER is a White Male, 34 years old, 6’1” tall, and 201 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PRATER is Wanted out of Alabama by US Marshalls – Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Burglary.

MIKEL ISAREAL RODRIGUEZ is a White Male, 33 years old, 5’3” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RODRIGUEZ is wanted for Robbery, Assault 3 – Know/Reckless Cause Injury, Theft, and Harassment.

MIGUEL ULICE SOLIS-ZUNIGA is a White Male, 27 years old, 5’6” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SOLIS-ZUNIGA is wanted for Leaving Scene of Accident Involving Death, Failing to Report Accident, and Driving Under Restraint.