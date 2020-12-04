December 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Julian Gutierrez, 31, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Gutierrez has a no bond warrant for Robbery.

Ronnie Jacquez, 24, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Jacquez has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local