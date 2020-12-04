December 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Julian Gutierrez, 31, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Gutierrez has a no bond warrant for Robbery.

Ronnie Jacquez, 24, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Jacquez has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.