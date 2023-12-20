(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The family of Marie Bayer, an elderly woman who passed away under distressing circumstances at the Columbine Chateau assisted living facility, is demanding accountability for what they describe as a breach of trust and negligence.

As FOX21 previously reported, a recent investigation from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of one of Marie Bayer’s caretakers, Tyshae Carbajal, in connection to her death. The investigation revealed that in June, Carbajal caused injuries to Marie’s leg and hip, failing to report the incident or provide necessary medical attention.

“She was in pain, and it hurts me to think about not being there to be able to protect her,” said Larry Bayer, Marie’s husband.

The family revealed how these disturbing details about the abuse their loved one suffered in her final moments are inspiring them to call for justice and systemic change within the facility.

Marie Bayer, remembered by her family as a vibrant individual with a strong personality, required additional care due to severe dementia. The family chose the Columbine Chateau facility for its proximity to their home and assurances of providing adequate care for Marie.

“It was a gut punch of feeling like, wow, you know, there’s trust here to take care of my mother. And now it’s obvious that that didn’t happen,” said Matt Bayer, Marie’s son.

The family further disclosed distressing details of the incident, which are also stated in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX21, where Carbajal was reported to have subjected Marie to verbal abuse, exacerbating her paranoia due to dementia, the night she was injured.

According to the affidavit, Carbal barraged Marie with statements like “They’re going to go in there and kill you” or “They’re going to come get you” in an effort to get her to go to sleep. The affidavit states these interactions were captured on video surveillance footage, which has been seen by the Bayer family.

“That part of the videotape that showed the actions of what happened… And you hear them talking… I just couldn’t watch it anymore,” Larry Bayer said of the way caretakers were talking to his wife.

Despite attempts to reach out to the Columbine Chateau for comments, citing an ongoing investigation, the facility declined to provide any statements to FOX21.

Expressing the family’s anguish and seeking closure through justice, Matt Bayer emphasized the importance of accountability: “If those that are responsible are held accountable, that will help. We can, at least in our minds, say that justice has been served.”

The family’s pursuit of justice extends beyond seeking closure for their loss. They hope that shedding light on Marie Bayer’s tragic ordeal will prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

While the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office declined further comment beyond the released information, the Bayer family remains resolute in their quest for justice, aiming to honor Marie’s memory by advocating for improved standards of care within assisted living facilities.

Carbajal was arrested without incident on charges of Negligently Causing Death and Negligently Causing Serious Bodily Injury to an At-Risk Adult. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.