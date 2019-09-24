Debate over requiring bear-resistant trash cans

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — There have been nearly 500 human-bear interactions in the county since April.

Colorado Springs City Council heard about one of the ways experts say is the most effective in cutting that number down – requiring people to secure their trash if they live west of Interstate 25.

A simple walk around the block isn’t so innocent.

“They (bears) lose their fear of people occasionally, we start seeing bears depend on people for food,” Area Wildlife Manager Frank McGee said. “It’s a safety issue.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they are depending on trash.

“The single most effective way to reduce those kinds of interactions and conflicts with bears and people is to require folks to secure their trash,” McGee explained.

City Council is considering a law to either secure trash in a wildlife resistant trash can or make sure trash bears like such as food and toiletries are kept inside a garage or shed until 5 AM on trash pickup.

“So that would be another way people can comply without having to spend any additional money,” Christine Vercallino with Colorado Springs Bear Task Force said.

Vercallino spearheaded a measure to get similar regulations passed in her home owners association.

“I think it’s our responsibility after we move into their habitat and the development has just taken over everything and so we do have a responsibility to help the wildlife that’s been here way before,” Vercallino explained.

El Paso County has the second most bear-person interactions in the state with 480 since April. Two of those bears had to be relocated and five were euthanized.

“Is it safe to say human trash is killing bears? Absolutely that is 100% exactly what’s going on,” Vercallino added. “What this ordinance is about people be better neighbors for bears.”

If passed, CSPD won’t be patrolling for violators, rather enforcement would be based on complaints from neighbors.

City Council will likely vote on the ordinance in two weeks.