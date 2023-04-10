(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting in a death investigation in Otero County.

According to the CBI, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) received a report of an unresponsive person just before 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Deputies responded to the address in the 400 block of Ash Avenue, in North La Junta, along with EMS responders.

CBI said first responders tried to revive the person but were ultimately unsuccessful, and they were pronounced dead on scene.

CBI said the person’s cause of death is still under investigation.