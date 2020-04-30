Death investigation at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a woman has died near the North picnic area at Lake Pueblo after reportedly falling into the water.

According to CPW, a visitor flagged down a park ranger at Lake Pueblo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The ranger found the woman in chest-deep water and pulled her to shore. CPW said the woman was unconscious and not breathing.

The ranger performed CPR on the woman for about 15 minutes until paramedics arrived and took over the scene. Despite all efforts, the woman was declared dead and the Pueblo County Coroner was called. The coroner arrived around 8 p.m. and began an investigation.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s office will determine a cause of death and make identification of the victim. No further information is available at this time.

This article will be updated when more information is released.

Colorado State Park playgrounds, campgrounds and camping facilities (including Cabins and Yurts) are closed effective March 26, 2020 until further notice.