COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene before 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. Montebello Drive. The street is blocked off for the investigation.

CSPD confirmed a man was found dead in a car. Police said the victim has at least one gunshot wound. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

