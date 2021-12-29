Deadly shooting spree: What we know about the victims

DENVER (KDVR) — Five people were killed by a man who went on a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood Monday night before police shot and killed him.

Two of the victims were killed near 1st Avenue and Broadway in Denver, one person was killed near 13th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver and one person was killed at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood. Another Lakewood victim who was shot and transported to the hospital later died.

Alicia Cardenas was one of the people killed at First and Broadway. The 44-year-old owned Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing, which is located at that intersection where she was killed.

Cardenas was remembered as a leader in Denver’s art community and painted dozens of murals around the city.

Cardenas has a 12-year-old child, and according to Cardenas’ father, she influenced a lot of people.

“Just thinking about her not being around. It’s way too soon. It’s way too soon. And I’m real concerned about her daughter,” Alfredo Cardenas told FOX31.

Read more about Alicia here.

Alicia Cardenas was one of four people killed by a man on a shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27, 2021. (Credit: Cardenas family)

Danny “Dano” Scofield was killed at Lucky 13 Tattoo in Lakewood where he worked. The 38-year-old tattoo artist was the father of three children.

“He was my best friend,” his sister, April Potter, said. “The best person I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t know who I’m going to turn to, because he’s the person I turned to for everything.”

Scofield was a talented artist who inspired many, according to Potter.

Read more about Danny here.

Danny Scofield, one of the victims killed in Monday’s shooting (Photo: April Potter)

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado was killed Monday night at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing.

She was killed alongside shop owner Alicia Cardenas. Jimmy Maldonado, Alyssa’s husband, was also shot but survived and was taken to the hospital where he is in the intensive care unit.

Gunn-Maldonado, 35, was the stepmother to Jimmy’s young son, according to a GoFundMe raising money for her funeral costs and Jimmy’s medical care.

Read more about Alyssa and Jimmy here.

Jimmy and Alyssa Maldonado were both shot at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing in Denver on Dec. 27, 2021. Alyssa was killed while Jimmy survived. (Credit: Alyssa Maldonado)

Sarah Steck, 28, was shot while she was working at the front desk of the Hyatt House in Lakewood.

The gunman, identified as Lyndon McLeod, walked into the Hyatt House and shot Steck several times. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said McLeod possibly had issues with the hotel and not specifically with Steck.

The gunman killed one other person, a man, in the 1200 block of North Williams Street. We are working to learn who this man was. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.