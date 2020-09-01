Deadly pedestrian crash under investigation near Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that closed both directions of Garden of the Gods Road Monday night.

Officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the area of Garden of the Gods Road near Chestnut, west of I-25. CSPD said a woman was crossing Chestnut from north to south and was hit by a silver Toyota going eastbound on Garden of the Gods Rd.

Police say the pedestrian died at the hospital. The woman’s name and age have not been released.

No word yet on who is at fault for the crash. The crash remains under investigation.